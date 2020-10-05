Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of DCI opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

