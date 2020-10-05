Donald F. Colleran Sells 6,845 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
FedEx stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.21. 2,426,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $260.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in FedEx by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
