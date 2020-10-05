Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.