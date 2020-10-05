Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Docusign comprises approximately 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Docusign by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Docusign by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,109,590. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Docusign stock traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.79. 321,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,156. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.98 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.