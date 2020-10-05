DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

DLH stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. DLH has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.17.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DLH by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the second quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DLH during the second quarter worth about $286,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.