digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Critical Review

digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get digitiliti alerts:

digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares digitiliti and Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets digitiliti N/A N/A N/A Quantum -2.58% -1.24% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for digitiliti and Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quantum has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.16%. Given Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum is more favorable than digitiliti.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares digitiliti and Quantum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quantum $402.68 million 0.45 -$42.80 million N/A N/A

digitiliti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quantum.

Summary

Quantum beats digitiliti on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information. It also offers StorNext Storage Manager software; and StorNext AEL archives products, which provide near-line archiving with built-in data protection and self-healing capabilities. In addition, the company's data protection solutions comprise DXi disk systems that use deduplication technology to enhance the amount of backup data; Scalar Tape Automation Systems, which manage and protect business critical data in workgroup, medium size business, and enterprise data center environment; SuperLoader3 autoloader designed to maximize data density and performance; and iLayer, which offers monitoring, alerts, and proactive diagnostics. Further, it provides device and media products, such as removable disk drives and libraries, tape drives, and storage media. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.