Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DMRC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $347.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew Walter purchased 5,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digimarc by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.