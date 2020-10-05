Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

DMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Andrew Walter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,565.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMRC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $347.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

