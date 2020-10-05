Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

DMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Digimarc news, Director Andrew Walter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digimarc by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

DMRC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $347.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

