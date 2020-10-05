Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Up 7.6%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.45. 574,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 660,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRNA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $183,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

