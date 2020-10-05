Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $711.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.80 million to $778.00 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $975.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 127.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,115. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.