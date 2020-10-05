DHT (NYSE:DHT) versus Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Financial Analysis

DHT (NYSE:DHT) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DHT and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 36.38% 28.92% 15.01% Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51%

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.1%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. DHT pays out 336.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DHT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHT and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $535.07 million 1.43 $73.68 million $0.57 9.09 Atlas $1.13 billion 1.73 $439.10 million $0.78 11.60

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than DHT. DHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DHT has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DHT and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 2 3 0 2.60 Atlas 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHT currently has a consensus price target of $7.48, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Atlas.

Summary

Atlas beats DHT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

