DeVault (DVT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $123,371.75 and $149.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last week, DeVault has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001947 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001404 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002678 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 337,966,204 coins and its circulating supply is 294,176,612 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.