Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLFFF. Commerzbank initiated coverage on Hellofresh in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Shares of Hellofresh stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.