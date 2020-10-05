Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYRY stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Bayer has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.