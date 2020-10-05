Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 68.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.