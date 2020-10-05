Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 7.3%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.78 and last traded at $55.55. Approximately 489,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 512,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCPH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $143,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,710,590. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

