David W. Anstice Sells 17,832 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.30. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,932,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,268,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,193,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,723,000 after buying an additional 3,388,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,319,000 after buying an additional 86,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

