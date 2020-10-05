Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 69,974 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $4,535,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,400.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $3,408,500.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. 881,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,346. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after purchasing an additional 787,387 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,957 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after purchasing an additional 664,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,044,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

