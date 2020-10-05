CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 325,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 524,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

The stock has a market cap of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

