Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa Sells 15,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. 3,928,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

