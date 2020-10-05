Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $112,650.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $104,850.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $114,750.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $111,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $117,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $110,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $118,850.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00.

CYTK opened at $23.99 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

