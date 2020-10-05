CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Update

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 443.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

