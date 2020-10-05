Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) SVP Hilary Hageman Sells 299 Shares

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) SVP Hilary Hageman sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $17,204.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.12. 218,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the second quarter worth $1,579,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cubic by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cubic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cubic by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cubic during the second quarter worth $28,000.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

