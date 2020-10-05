Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) CEO Sells $989,975.70 in Stock

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CUB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.12. 218,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,645. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cubic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.