CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

