CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

