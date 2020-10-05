CSFB Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

CSFB began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMVT. SunTrust Banks raised Immunovant to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.79.

IMVT stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -23.61. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immunovant by 119.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter worth $45,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

