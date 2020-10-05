Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $130.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

CRWD stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.38. 173,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,431. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $2,819,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $28,296,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,267,826 shares of company stock valued at $149,022,832 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

