Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $2,819,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,267,826 shares of company stock worth $149,022,832 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.38. 173,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,431. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.35 and a beta of 1.03. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

