Critical Contrast: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) & ArcelorMittal South Africa (NASDAQ:AMSIY)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products $243.01 million 0.21 $4.28 million $0.47 12.11 ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.86 billion 0.02 -$324.05 million N/A N/A

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products -1.70% -1.32% -0.89% ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and ArcelorMittal South Africa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 0 0 2 0 3.00 ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 225.13%. Given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Summary

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar. Its semi-finished long products are primarily used to produce finished bar, rod, and wire products; and finished bar products that are principally used by OEMs and by service center customers for distribution to various end users. The company also offers conversion services on materials supplied by its customers. Its products are also used in aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, and automotive industries, as well as in the manufacturing of equipment for food handling, health and medical, chemical processing, and pollution control; and manufacturing of metals, plastics, paper and aluminum extrusions, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and optics. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. sells its products to service centers, forgers, rerollers, OEMs, and wire redrawers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils. The company also provides foundry products that include castings, such as air injection tubes, door bodies, fire bars, pallet cars, pallet frames, goose necks, etc. for coke ovens, direct reduction, sinter plant, and blast furnaces, as well as the hot and cold mills. In addition, it offers long steel products comprising fencing profiles, forgings, hexagon bars, hollow bars, mining bars, rails, reinforcing bars/Y bars, rounds and squares, special profiles, structural and heavy structural sections, window sections, and wire rods; and tubular products, which comprise hot rolled seamless line pipes and OCTG, hot rolled boiler tubes, and cold drawn precision products. Further, the company produces and markets commercial grade coking coal, as well as processes and markets by-products. It serves clients in agricultural, armament, automotive, bolt and nut, chains, construction, engineering, furniture and appliance, mining, packaging, piping, renewable energy, roofing and cladding, and tubing industries in South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Holdings AG.

