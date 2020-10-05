Critical Contrast: Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) & DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DAI NIPPON PRTG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jiangsu Expressway and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 0 0 N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Jiangsu Expressway pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Volatility & Risk

Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiangsu Expressway and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiangsu Expressway $1.43 billion 3.52 $607.70 million N/A N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S $12.90 billion 0.50 $639.37 million N/A N/A

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangsu Expressway.

Profitability

This table compares Jiangsu Expressway and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiangsu Expressway 36.07% 9.85% 5.79% DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 4.30% 2.76% 1.62%

Summary

Jiangsu Expressway beats DAI NIPPON PRTG/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 17 road and bridge projects; and owned approximately 840 kilometers of roads and bridges. The company also offers passenger transportation; and development and operation of ancillary services along the toll roads and bridges, including refueling, catering, shopping, advertising, accommodation, etc. In addition, it engages in real estate development activities. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited.

About DAI NIPPON PRTG/S

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, universal design products, barrier films, biomass plastic films, PET plastic bottles and preforms, aseptic filling systems, packaging for Japanese-style space food, medicine packaging for daily behavior monitoring systems, etc. This segment also offers residential interior materials, exterior materials for buildings, decorative materials, automotive interior materials, interior coverings, surface materials, etc.; and transparent barrier films, photovoltaic module components, bus line sheets, pouch for lithium-ion battery, etc. Its Electronics segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells soft drinks. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

