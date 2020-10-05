Critical Contrast: FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) vs. FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:HUGE)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $19.50 million 0.80 $2.70 million N/A N/A FSD Pharma $190,000.00 169.45 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.45

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 12.85% 56.33% 28.77% FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FitLife Brands and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

FitLife Brands beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. FitLife Brands, Inc. sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through corporate and franchise stores, as well as through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

