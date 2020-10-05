Critical Comparison: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) vs. (ASBN) (NASDAQ:ASBN)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and (ASBN) (OTCMKTS:ASBN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. (ASBN) pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Umpqua pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Umpqua and (ASBN)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.80 $354.10 million $1.60 7.50 (ASBN) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than (ASBN).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Umpqua and (ASBN), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 2 3 0 2.60 (ASBN) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than (ASBN).

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and (ASBN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 13.68% 5.65% 0.67% (ASBN) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of (ASBN) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats (ASBN) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

(ASBN) Company Profile

ASB FINANCIAL CORP-OH is a unitary savings and loan holding company which owns all of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Savings Bank. American is principally engaged in the business of originating real estate loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residential real estate. American also makes loans secured by multifamily real estate (over four units) and nonresidential real estate and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.