Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 8.9%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $86.75. Approximately 823,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 981,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 185.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,823,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,743 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

