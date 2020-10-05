Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $95.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.47.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.
In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,743 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.47. 31,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,421. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.37 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02.
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crispr Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
