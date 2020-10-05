Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BZLFY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BZLFY opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

