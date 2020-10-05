Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €71.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €54.72 ($64.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.60. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

