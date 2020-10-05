Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised Credicorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Credicorp from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded Credicorp to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.25.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.73. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 77.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 113.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.