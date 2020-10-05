County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $115.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.84.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $233,280 in the last ninety days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in County Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

