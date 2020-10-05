Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.35. 93,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.58. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.86.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

