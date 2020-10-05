Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
COST stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.35. 93,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.58. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.
COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.86.
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
