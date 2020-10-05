Costamare Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Costamare has decreased its dividend payment by 58.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 453,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Costamare has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.41 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

