Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

KOR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,653. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

