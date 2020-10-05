Contrasting Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) and American Biltrite (NYSE:ABLT)

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tupperware Brands and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands -0.49% -9.52% 2.07% American Biltrite N/A N/A N/A

74.7% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tupperware Brands and American Biltrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than American Biltrite.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tupperware Brands and American Biltrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $1.80 billion 0.57 $12.40 million $1.46 14.23 American Biltrite $202.59 million 0.03 $8.30 million N/A N/A

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite.

Volatility and Risk

Tupperware Brands has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats American Biltrite on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

American Biltrite Company Profile

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

