Contrasting Oragenics (OGEN) and Its Rivals

Oragenics (NYSE: OGEN) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oragenics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oragenics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Oragenics Competitors 7249 19803 37671 1511 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Oragenics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oragenics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Oragenics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -308.40% -143.24% Oragenics Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Oragenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Oragenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oragenics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics N/A -$15.57 million -1.62 Oragenics Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.52

Oragenics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oragenics. Oragenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oragenics’ peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oragenics peers beat Oragenics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc. develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring compound for use in weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against dental caries, or tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Precigen, Inc. and its subsidiary, Intrexon Actobiotics NV to develop AG013; and a license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04. It also has a process development and drug substance manufacturing agreement with Avid Bioservices, Inc. for coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

