Contrasting Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) & Apergy (OTCMKTS:APY)

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) and Apergy (NYSE:APY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

This table compares Metallurgical Co. of China and Apergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallurgical Co. of China N/A N/A N/A Apergy -57.05% 6.94% 3.41%

93.5% of Apergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metallurgical Co. of China and Apergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallurgical Co. of China $43.75 billion 0.10 $962.75 million N/A N/A Apergy $1.13 billion 0.71 $52.16 million $0.99 10.44

Metallurgical Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Apergy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Metallurgical Co. of China and Apergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallurgical Co. of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Apergy 0 4 5 0 2.56

Apergy has a consensus target price of $19.57, suggesting a potential upside of 89.29%. Given Apergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apergy is more favorable than Metallurgical Co. of China.

Risk and Volatility

Metallurgical Co. of China has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apergy has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apergy beats Metallurgical Co. of China on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing; and develops land. The company's Equipment Manufacture segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company also engages in the mining and smelting of nickel cobalt ore, as well as provision of investigation, design, infrastructure contractor, finance, repair work, trading, finance lease, integrated pipe network technology development, etc services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. It offers its products under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brand names. The Drilling Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.