Contrasting Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) and Telenav (OTCMKTS:TNAV)

Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) and Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenav has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Location Based Technologies and Telenav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A Telenav -4.16% -5.57% -1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Location Based Technologies and Telenav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenav 0 1 1 0 2.50

Telenav has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.61%. Given Telenav’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telenav is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Location Based Technologies and Telenav’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telenav $240.35 million 0.84 -$930,000.00 $0.06 71.83

Location Based Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telenav.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Telenav shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telenav shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Location Based Technologies beats Telenav on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company is based in Irvine, California.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Telenav GPS Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

