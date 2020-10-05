Contrasting Lilis Energy (LLEXQ) and Its Rivals

Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS: LLEXQ) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lilis Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Lilis Energy alerts:

This table compares Lilis Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy -627.97% N/A -6.84% Lilis Energy Competitors -93.63% 42.68% -0.54%

0.4% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lilis Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy $66.06 million -$272.12 million N/A Lilis Energy Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.27

Lilis Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lilis Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilis Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.14, suggesting that their average share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lilis Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lilis Energy Competitors 2696 9915 13478 442 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 90.42%. Given Lilis Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lilis Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lilis Energy peers beat Lilis Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.