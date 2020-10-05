Contrasting HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Univest Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

70.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Univest Financial and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.52 million 1.59 $65.72 million $2.26 6.74 HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 2.31 $18.27 million $0.33 25.91

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Univest Financial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 12.95% 5.56% 0.66% HarborOne Bancorp 10.85% 3.98% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Univest Financial and HarborOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Univest Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.75%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Summary

Univest Financial beats HarborOne Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 4.6 million USD. The company has generated a net income of 44,094 USD in December 31, 2017. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is based in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through ‘HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

