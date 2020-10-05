Contrasting Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) and Benefytt Technologies (OTCMKTS:BFYT)

Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Arista Investors has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arista Investors and Benefytt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefytt Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

Benefytt Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Investors and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies -7.13% 33.74% 5.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arista Investors and Benefytt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 1.16 $29.61 million $3.53 8.78

Benefytt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats Arista Investors on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Investors

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

